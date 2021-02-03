Nashville flag redesign

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We've now got a first look at a proposed redesign for our city's flag. 

Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge tweeted a photo of the redesign, created by local man Rob Allgood.  

Allgood says the gold represents Nashville's productivity, the line in the middle represents the Cumberland River and circle in the middle represents the non-violent student coordinating committee which pushed to end segregation.

The sun in the middle is a nod to the current Nashville seal as well as the flag of Nashville's Kurdish community. 

 
 

