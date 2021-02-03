NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We've now got a first look at a proposed redesign for our city's flag.
Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge tweeted a photo of the redesign, created by local man Rob Allgood.
Check out this awesome #NashvilleFlag design from District 7 constituent Rob Allgood (who is not on Twitter, but gave me permission to share). Look what we could have! pic.twitter.com/4PKMb8fScc— Colby Sledge (@Sledgefor17) February 2, 2021
Allgood says the gold represents Nashville's productivity, the line in the middle represents the Cumberland River and circle in the middle represents the non-violent student coordinating committee which pushed to end segregation.
Rob Allgood's #NashvilleFlag explainer below:- Golden field: Middle Tennessee's productivity- White band: Cumberland River- Central circle: SNCC's Nashville Student Movement- Sun: nod to current seal and Nashville's Kurdish community pic.twitter.com/yrf2kyAEKf— Colby Sledge (@Sledgefor17) February 2, 2021
The sun in the middle is a nod to the current Nashville seal as well as the flag of Nashville's Kurdish community.
