WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – Emergency responders from across the state, including Nashville, are helping those impacted by the deadly flooding in Humphreys County.
One of the organizations helping is Nashville’s Tennessee Task Force 2. They started their day at 6 a.m., and they said they’ll continue for as long as they’re needed.
Metro Police officers and other emergency responders in Nashville make up the Tennessee Task Force 2. On Saturday, they got the call and responded to Humphreys County. Since then, they’ve been in Humphreys county, first pulling people from fast-flowing floodwaters. Now they’re searching for those who remain missing and for the ones who didn’t survive.
The Tennessee Task Force 2 is facing many obstacles, such as the heat and the stench. Plus, they have been dealing with falling debris and heart-breaking moments.
“Of course, it’s scary. But you have to do what you have to do. If you have kids, you understand you want that person to have closure, so you got to go do it someone’s got to go look.”
“That’s what keeps you going. It’s just being able to see all of the tragedy around you in these areas they can’t really help themselves at the moment because their resources are depleted…back to normal.”
At this point, the focus of Tennessee Task Force 2 is recovering bodies. So far, this team has found several family pets and one woman who was swept away in the floodwaters.
