NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One firefighter has been transported to the hospital with second-degree burns after battling a house fire in Glencliff early Friday morning. 

Fire crews responded to a large blaze reported at the 3200 block of Glencliff Road. 

The fire covered a deck on the right side of the house before climbing through the roof and into the attic. Nashville Fire said a woman was inside the house when she woke up to the sound of popping. She was able to get out of the home safely. 

Fire crews said half the house was damaged in the blaze.

Neighbors said the homeowner's pet dog died in the fire.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire, though at this time fire crews found nothing suspicious at the scene. A fire marshall will come to the scene to investigate, following normal protocol. 

News4 has a crew live on the scene working to get more information. 

Follow News4 for the latest in this developing story. 

