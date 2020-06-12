NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One firefighter has been transported to the hospital with second-degree burns after battling a house fire in Glencliff early Friday morning.
Fire crews responded to a large blaze reported at the 3200 block of Glencliff Road.
The fire covered a deck on the right side of the house before climbing through the roof and into the attic. Nashville Fire said a woman was inside the house when she woke up to the sound of popping. She was able to get out of the home safely.
Fire crews said half the house was damaged in the blaze.
Neighbors said the homeowner's pet dog died in the fire.
Fire captain on site says most of the fire damage is to the right side of the house.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 12, 2020
A firefighter got second degree burns from the heat putting out the fire. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/axLB2Cg1mS
It is unknown at this time what started the fire, though at this time fire crews found nothing suspicious at the scene. A fire marshall will come to the scene to investigate, following normal protocol.
Firefighters put out a fire at home in the 3200 block of Glencliff Road.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 12, 2020
We’re told the homeowner got out safely.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/TcvX8yj706
News4 has a crew live on the scene working to get more information.
Follow News4 for the latest in this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.