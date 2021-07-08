NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville firefighter was injured in a two-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents from their homes Thursday night.
The fire broke out at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row around 7 p.m..
Crews are working a 2 alarm fire at 500 Piccadilly Row, Stone Ridge Apartment Homes. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/9QNKsSWO0n— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 9, 2021
One firefighter was taken to the hospital after a piece of debris fell on them while they were working to extinguish the flames.
Another firefighter was treated on-scene for heat exhaustion.
Nashville Fire told News4 the fire went out a window at the apartment complex, up the side of the building, into the ceiling and then across the building. They say only one building in the complex is affected, as the building that caught fire is not connected to other units.
The firefighter was the only person injured in the blaze. He is expected to recover.
“When you put them inside of a fire, essentially put them in a box with fire and add water, you’ve got steam. So, you can imagine that those conditions are extremely hot, extremely fatiguing,” said Kendra Loney with Nashville Fire.
Authorities are now working to determine the cause of the fire.
15 residents in total were displaced from their homes.
