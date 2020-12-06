NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire is working with their maintenance contractor to address issues with their tornado sirens around Davidson County.
During the regularly scheduled outdoor tornado warning siren system test on Saturday, December 5, the sirens did not sound.
The system is being retested and the alarms will be sounding.
If you hear sirens, there is no immediate threat.
