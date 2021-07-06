NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews actively try to rescue a woman who jumped from the Korean Veterans Bridge after stealing a delivery truck on Tuesday morning.
An unidentified woman stole a delivery truck near the bridge and drove off, a Nashville Fire spokesperson said. She then jumped out of the truck and into the water.
The woman is currently sitting on rocks in the Cumberland River and talking with crews. The Nashville Fire spokesperson said a life vest had been given to her as Boat 22 works to retrieve her.
Stay with News 4 for updates on the incident.
