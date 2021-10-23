NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a double-decker bus in downtown Nashville on Saturday evening.
A fire spokeswoman said an unidentified woman became trapped underneath the tour bus at 321 Broadway around 5 p.m.
Firefighters were able to free the woman and rushed her to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where a fire spokeswoman said she remains in critical condition.
"The bus was coming right here as she was crossing the street right here, and I guess the bus didn't see her, and she got hit," eyewitness Titus Washington said.
Washington said he was on the corner, drumming, and saw it happen.
"It was a crowd right here and crowds over there," Washington said.
In videos sent to News4, the bus appears to be from the transportation company Gray Line Tennessee.
"Probably 45 minutes to an hour or so. I was surprised it took a while for them. Right, when we left the bar, we saw the cops walk up to the bus driver and let him go, drive off," an eyewitness named Michael told News 4.
The accident also giving some people reason to be a bit more cautious on Broadway.
"She said someone just got ran over by a bus on Broadway, be careful on the bus,” visitor Libby McDonald said. "It's kind of scary."
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Emergency officials released no further information.
News 4 reached out to Gray Line Tennessee. Unfortunately, they did not have a media contact or public relations person to speak to and said only the CEO would comment on a situation like this. They were not able to provide me with any contact information for the CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.