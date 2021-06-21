NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to recover a marked Nashville Fire vehicle after it was stolen on Broadway Sunday night.
Nashville Fire tells News4 that crews responded to a medical call on Broadway Sunday evening. The patient refused treatment and ran away.
When crews were sent to another medical call in the same general area, Nashville Fire says the patient who ran away returned and stole the marked Nashville Fire vehicle while it was still running.
The vehicle, referred to as "Fast 9," is a NFD marked Chevy Tahoe with lights.
Metro Police are currently searching for the vehicle and the suspect.
Follow News4 for updates.
