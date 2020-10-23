NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parts of Interstate 65 southbound have been reopened following a rollover crash involving five vehicles, according to TDOT.
Nashville Fire confirmed to News4 that one of the vehicles in the crash was a fire department logistics, non-emergency vehicle.
Crews removed a van hanging over the guardrail in front of exit 86 on I-65 South, near the I-24 split.
The crash was reported at 5:37 a.m. Friday and was cleared just before 7:30 a.m..
Only minimal injuries were reported from the crash.

