NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of the fire stations in the city is closing temporarily because of a sewer issue.
The personnel of Fire Station 5, which is located at 1101 8th Avenue South, are working out of three different stations after a closure on Wednesday.
According to the public information officer, there was "a collapse of the main sewer line" at the Fire Station 5.
The repairs will take between four to six weeks.
The staff at the Fire Station 5 will be working out of the following locations:
- Engine 5 will relocate to Station 21 located at 320 Joyner Avenue
- Medic 5 will relocate to Station 17 located at 3911 West End Avenue
- Rescue 2 will relocate to Station 19 located at 516 26th Avenue North.
The Nashville Fire Department will release updates on this process when they became available.
