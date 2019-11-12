NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department investigators are searching for a vehicle arson suspect who was caught on home surveillance video setting an SUV on fire in the 3300 block of Hawkwood Lane.
Around 5:42 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters arrived to find a GMC Yukon on fire. People inside the home reported hearing a loud roaring noise and when they looked outside they saw the SUV totally engulfed in flames.
Home surveillance cameras caught footage of an adult male suspect walk up to the SUV with a container in his hand. The suspect then poured a liquid onto the SUV and set it on fire before running away toward Doverside Drive.
The fire was so intense that it spread from the SUV and reached the home causing damage to the house.
Arson investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640 or the state arson tip line at 1-800-762-3017. All calls to the tip lines are confidential and you could be eligible for up to a $5000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.