NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A water rescue is underway on Percy Priest Lake Saturday morning. 

Officials say someone called 911 and stated they heard someone yelling for help near Tear Drop Island on the lake.

The caller then told officials they found the person while on their boat, but saw them go underwater and haven't seen them since.

Nashville Fire has a boat rescue responding while crews are headed to a nearby campground to investigate. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

 

