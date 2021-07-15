NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A vehicle fire on I-40 westbound near Jefferson Street caused traffic delays on Thursday afternoon as crews responded to the incident.
As a result, I-40 westbound experienced traffic delays backed up all the way to the Broadway exit.
Nashville Fire was at the scene and successfully put out the vehicle fire.
Traffic was being directed away from the shoulder into the left lanes.
