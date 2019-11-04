NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville fire crews were called to Terry Lane in Hermitage at 8:45am for a house on fire.
News4 has a crew at the home in the 8200 block of Terry Lane in Hermitage, and says firefighters were at the home within 5 minutes of the call.
When the fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming out of the roof. A woman was reportedly trapped inside, but jumped out of a second story window.
Two people are reported to have minor injuries, but declined treatment by paramedics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.