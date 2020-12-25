Nashville Fire responding to explosion on Second Avenue North

Nashville Fire is responding an explosion on Second Ave. North downtown early Friday morning. Metro Police said an explosion linked to a vehicle happened at 6:30 a.m. outside of a building on Second Avenue North. 

 Nashville Fire Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire is responding an explosion on Second Ave. North downtown early Friday morning. 

Metro Police said an explosion linked to a vehicle happened at 6:30 a.m. outside of a building on Second Avenue North. 

Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. 

Fire crews said windows were broken out from the explosion area to Broadway and are encouraging people to avoid the area if possible.

Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the surrounding areas reported feeling a large shaking. 

It is unclear at this time what led to the explosion or if there any injuries.

Metro Police and federal authorities are currently investigating the scene. 

Follow News4 for the latest updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.