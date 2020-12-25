Nashville Fire responding to explosion on Second Avenue North

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire is responding an explosion on Second Ave. North downtown early Friday morning.
Metro Police said an explosion linked to a vehicle happened at 6:30 a.m. outside of a building on Second Avenue North.
An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020
Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion.
Fire crews said windows were broken out from the explosion area to Broadway and are encouraging people to avoid the area if possible.
These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020
Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the surrounding areas reported feeling a large shaking.
It is unclear at this time what led to the explosion or if there any injuries.
Explosion 2nd Ave N Nashville pic.twitter.com/qhifSTMYSh— James Green (@babeteamgreen) December 25, 2020
Metro Police and federal authorities are currently investigating the scene.
