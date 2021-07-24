NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a structure fire around 9:10pm at 217 Louise Avenue on Saturday evening.
Nashville Fire said that when crews arrived to the scene at Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse, they discovered a grease fire in the kitchen exhaust system of the building.
Nashville Fire confirmed that the fire was successfully put out and that no injuries were reported to civilians or crew members.
