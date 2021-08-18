NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Flash flooding around the Vanderbilt University campus caused an intersection of streets to become impassible as water levels rose to the height of hoods on sedans.
Nashville Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of 24th Avenue South on the Vanderbilt campus where one elderly driver had become stuck in floodwater.
Fires crews successfully helped the elderly occupant get out of the car that had become immobile due to the rising water levels.
According to Nashville Fire, the scene is now safe and flooding in the area of 24th Avenue South has subsided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.