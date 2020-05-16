NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire responded to a reported residential fire Saturday night just before 10 p.m. at 3307 Felicia Street.
Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames.
According to fire officials, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
News4 is at the scene and will bring you updates on-air and online.
