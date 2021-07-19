NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire officials say no one was injured when a vacant duplex building on the 1200 block of Ireland Street caught fire late Sunday evening.
A neighbor captured video of the fire burning through the roof of the duplex around 10:10 p.m..
Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames without any reported injuries.
Officials are now investigating to determine what started the blaze.
