NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Marshal Allison Thomas has been terminated effective immediately due to performance issues, according to a letter from Director-Chief William Swann.
According to the letter, dated for December 22, 2020, the Fire Marshal's Office was the only area within the department that lacked a succession plan.
In an attempt to create a plan of succession, Fire Marshal Thomas became combative when it was announced that Captain Lawrence Hutchison would be temporarily reassigned to the Fire Marshal's Office to shadow for a six month period.
At this time, Thomas stated he did not "feel Captain Hutchison had the qualifications or experience to one day fulfill the role of Fire Marshal."
Chief Swann explained that the purpose of the six month period of shadowing would be to determine the preparedness of Captain Hutchison.
A letter to Fire Marshal Thomas on December 8, 2020 spells out a timeline following the October 8, 2020 meeting, it is reported that there have been issues in the role of Fire Marshal regarding attitude towards and treatment of staff, lack of response to emails, and the length of time it took to finalize a project.
While out of the office due to quarantine, Captain Hutchison emailed Fire Marshal Thomas numerous times in order to gain an understanding of what is next to come for training when Captain Hutchison returned from quarantine.
On November 23, 2020, Fire Marshal Thomas was placed on administrative leave pending a factfinding investigation into actions taken since the shift of Captain Hutchison to the Fire Marshal's Office.
During the December 15, 2020 disciplinary hearing, Fire Marshal Thomas was found guilty of violating the following charges:
- Civil Service Rule 6.1, Employee Conduct in General (in part)
- It shall be the duty of each employee to maintain high standards of cooperation, efficiency, and economy in his work. Appointing Authorities and supervisors shall organize and direct the work of their units to achieve these objectives. When work habits, attitude, production, or personal conduct of an employee falls below an acceptable standard, supervisors should point out the deficiency at the time it is observed. Warning should precede disciplinary action, however, nothing in these riles shall prevent immediate formal action whenever the interest of Metropolitan Government requires it.
- Civil Service Rule, Section 6.7 Grounds for Disciplinary
- Insubordination toward the supervisor
- Deficient or inefficient performance of duties;
- Neglect or failure to perform official duty;
- Neglect or disobedience to the lawful and reasonable orders given by a supervisor;
- Violation of any written rules, policies or procedures of the department in which the employee is employed;
- NFD OPG 1.25 - failure to complete reports and documents, or failure to complete reports/documents timely; and,
- Conduct unbecoming
"I have reviewed the evidence presented during your disciplinary hearing and considered the charges," said Director-Chief Swann. "As a result of your actions, I no longer trust you to serve in the role of the Fire Marshal. Therefore, you are being terminated effective immediately.
This story is continuing to unfold. Stay with News4 for information as it is made available.
