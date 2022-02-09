Daniel Tail

Nashville Fire officials have charged 48-year-old Daniel Tail with arson after being accused of setting a vacant home in Madison on fire on Tuesday afternoon.

 Nashville Fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire officials have charged a 48-year-old man with arson after being accused of setting a vacant home in Madison on fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest of Daniel Tail comes after firefighters responded to a fire in the 300 block of Woodruff Street at 11:40 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire out, and no one was inside the vacant home.

According to Nashville Fire officials, witnesses said smoke was seen coming from the home, and then, a short time later, a man was seen leaving it. The witnesses captured photos of the man, who was identified as Tail.

Investigators located Tail at a nearby grocery store and charged him with felony arson. Authorities said he remains in the Davidson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.