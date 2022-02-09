NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire officials have charged a 48-year-old man with arson after being accused of setting a vacant home in Madison on fire on Tuesday afternoon.
The arrest of Daniel Tail comes after firefighters responded to a fire in the 300 block of Woodruff Street at 11:40 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire out, and no one was inside the vacant home.
According to Nashville Fire officials, witnesses said smoke was seen coming from the home, and then, a short time later, a man was seen leaving it. The witnesses captured photos of the man, who was identified as Tail.
Investigators located Tail at a nearby grocery store and charged him with felony arson. Authorities said he remains in the Davidson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
