NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 68-year-old man was arrested after fire officials said he is accused of setting multiple fires in Nashville.
James Henry Davis was charged with felony aggravated arson. The arrest comes after firefighters went to a report of a fire in the 700 block of Hart Lane around 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters located multiple fires outside that home. Firefighters located a fire in a trash can and on the back porch. However, firefighters did not find anyone inside the home at the time of the fire.
After firefighters knocked down the fire, Davis approached firefighters and told them he started the fires. Investigators charged him, and again Davis confessed to setting the fires.
Davis is currently being held on a $25,000 bond at the Davidson County Jail.
