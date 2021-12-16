Albion Street fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to find a person seen near a fire scene early Thursday morning. 

Crews responded to a home on Albion Street around 5 AM Thursday morning and found a home with heavy fire out front. Officials say two adults and four children were in the home, but made it out safely. 

Fire investigators located security footage from a nearby business and saw someone running away from the scene around the time the fire started. If you know who this person is, you're asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

