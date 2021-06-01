NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) announced their investigators arrested 24-year-old Lorenzo Sebastian with felony aggravated arson charges on Tuesday.
The NFD said that on Sunday, Metro dispatchers sent NFD crews to a reported house fire at 4931 Barella Drive in Antioch.
According to NFD, when personnel arrived, they saw smoke coming from the front door and Sebastian sitting in a chair on the front porch.
Firefighters located the fire on a bed in one of the bedrooms of the home. The fire damage was contained to the bedroom it had started in according to NFD.
NFD Investigators at the scene determined that the fire was intentionally set. NFD said that Sebastian was given his Miranda Rights shortly before he confessed to starting the fire.
NFD added that Sebastian informed authorities he started the fire on purpose because he wanted to leave the home.
