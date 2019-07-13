NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department engine was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night.
According to Nashville Fire officials, the engine involved sustained minimal damage and there were no injuries reported.
It happened near Lealand Lane and Kirkwood Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
