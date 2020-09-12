NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Hockey team held its annual 9-11 Memorial game on Saturday without spectators in the stands.
The team played at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue against organization 7th Element Athletics and honored first responders who have died and people living with and have died from cancer.
The teams raised money online to support local charities and causes.
Organizers said the lack of fans watching wouldn't stop the game from happening.
"We get to see each other, you're seeing old friends and you're seeing people you've worked side by side with," said Brian Bailey with 7th Element Athletics. "Pretty amazing to be able to get these types of people together and get out there and have a little fun."
See how to donate to the groups causes at the Nashville Fire Hockey's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.