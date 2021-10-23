NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a double-decker bus in downtown Nashville on Saturday evening.
A fire spokeswoman said an unidentified woman became trapped underneath the tour bus at 321 Broadway around 5 p.m.
Firefighters were able to free the woman and rushed her to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where a fire spokeswoman said she remains in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Emergency officials released no further information.
