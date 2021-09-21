NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department engine has rolled over on Briley Parkway West, according to a spokesperson. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near the Whites Creek exit.
Nashville Fire says that all members on board the vehicle will be taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. Those include the Captain, Engineer, and one firefighter.
A member of the safety office with Nashville Fire is responding to the scene.
