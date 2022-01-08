NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After the National Weather Service issued an advisory regarding heavy rainfall and possible flooding, the Nashville Fire Department wants you to stay safe in case of potential severe weather.
More melting is likely Sunday as temperatures begin in the 40s and climb to the 50s, with rain. Steady rain is likely through much of Sunday, tapering off from west to east during the late afternoon into the early evening. The National Weather Service said that this means there is a slight chance of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding.
NFD said it is essential for community members to take precautions during this type of weather event both at home and when traveling along roadways
Ahead of rain, the fire department sent out these tips for when and if you encounter a flood at home or on the road.
If you experience any emergency, remember to call 911.
