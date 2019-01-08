The Nashville Fire Department released staggering numbers about how many times they've had to use the overdose reversal drug, Narcan.
News4 spoke with Lori Bland whose son, Donald, is behind bars for his drug addiction. The Nashville mother said he overdosed two years ago at a party in Coffee County.
“He was so near death that it breaks my heart to think about,” Bland said.
First responders administered Narcan at the scene.
Bland said they flew her son to Vanderbilt to be treated and he later left to get high again. She's heard similar stories as the call center manager at Addiction Campuses.
“It saddens me to know that someone almost loses their life and the reality doesn't set in because of the addiction,” Bland said.
Nashville firefighters have used Narcan thousands of times and the numbers are only going up.
Just last year, they administered it 1,777 times. That’s more than double from 2016 when firefighters used it 720 times.
"It's not just my experience. I know many people that have died from this,” Josh Goldstein said.
He knows what it’s like to overdose. He remembers waking up in an ambulance in Memphis.
"They told me I overdosed and that I was quote unquote flat lined and not breathing when they got to the scene,” Goldstein said.
Narcan also saved his life. He’s been sober for two years and now works at Cumberland Heights.
Goldstein and Bland agree treatment needs to be a bigger focus.
"We can't just bring them back to life and let them go. There has to be more. There just has to be more,” Bland said.
Bland also told News4 they’re in the process of talking with first responders about the treatment aspect. They’re letting them know the options they can offer to those overdosing on drugs.
If you know someone who is battling addiction, there are several resources out there to help.
Addiction Campuses: 1.888.614.2251
Cumberland Heights: 615-356-2700 or 800-646-9998
The Tennessee REDLINE: 1-800-889-9789
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.