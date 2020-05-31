Nashville Fire Department searching for arson suspects

"I Will Breathe" Rally

Demonstrators started a fire inside the Metro Nashville Courthouse as protests continued in downtown Nashville Saturday evening. 

 Joe Wenzel

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is working to determine who started several fires at various locations in downtown Nashville Saturday night. 

The fire department said it is working to gather information about the materials used to set the Nashville Historic Courthouse and other locations on fire.

Police are searching for this man after he set a fire at the Nashville's Historic Courthouse during Saturday night's protests.

Fires were set at the following locations:

Nashville Historic Courthouse

  • 1 Public Square Nashville, TN 37201

Boot Barn

  • 318 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203

Margaritaville

  • 322 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203

The Stage

  • 412 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203

Anyone with information about the person or people who set the fires should call the Nashville Fire Department Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640.

Police are also looking for a man and a woman after they damaged Nashville's Historic Courthouse during the protests.

Police are searching for this man after he damaged Nashville's Historic Courthouse during Saturday night's protests.
Police are searching for this woman after she damaged Nashville's Historic Courthouse during Saturday night's protests.

People with information can also call the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You can remain anonymous and receive an award up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction. 

