Nashville Fire Department searching for arson suspects

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is working to determine who started several fires at various locations in downtown Nashville Saturday night.
The fire department said it is working to gather information about the materials used to set the Nashville Historic Courthouse and other locations on fire.
Fires were set at the following locations:
Nashville Historic Courthouse
- 1 Public Square Nashville, TN 37201
Boot Barn
- 318 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
Margaritaville
- 322 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
The Stage
- 412 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
Anyone with information about the person or people who set the fires should call the Nashville Fire Department Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640.
Police are also looking for a man and a woman after they damaged Nashville's Historic Courthouse during the protests.
People with information can also call the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You can remain anonymous and receive an award up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction.
