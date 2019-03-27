Davidson County emergency crews have a new opioid reversal drug at their disposal.
Evzio was officially launched this week in Nashville.
The new drug is an auto injector. Medical personnel pop the cap, place it against the victim’s leg and the machine injects the drug.
“There’s a huge need, especially in such a big population as Davidson County,” said Alex Windings with Count It! Lock It! Drop It! “We’re hoping that this turns into something more and we can continue to get more of these mini-grants.”
There are 200 doses distributed in the county from the grants.
This is an additional tool to Narcan, which is the nasal spray departments in the state have been using over the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.