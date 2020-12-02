NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department asks the public to help find those who caused an arson on Petway Avenue earlier this month.
The arson took place at a vacant home near the intersection of N. 12th Street around 4:30 am on Nov. 24, Nashville Fire Community Services Officer Kendra Loney said.
Upon arrival, the fire was fully involved. A short time later, the roof collapsed, which Loney said forced fire crews "to take a defensive approach."
"Crews contained the fire from spreading to nearby properties, preventing further damage," Loney said in a statement on Wednesday.
Investigators said the fire "was started intentionally."
Anyone with any information about the arson is asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Authorities said all calls are confidential.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.
