"I bought it in April of 2017," said William Cobb talking about his Nashville home.
Cobb remembered getting the questions from his insurance company.
"They did ask if there was a firehall in the neighborhood, and that, I was not aware of," said Cobb.
Cobb isn't alone.
That's why the Nashville Fire Department just launched a new interactive map.
All you have to do is enter in your address and it tells you exactly where the nearest fire stations and hydrants are.
"It gives them instant feedback when they do that," said Nashville Fire Marshall Al Thomas.
Here's how it saves you money: The insurance companies are asking to determine your I.S.O rating.
The rating changes depending on where you live.
Most homes in Nashville are close to hydrants and fire halls and have a "3" rating, but some rural homes have a rating of "10."
"10" is the worst. "1" is the best.
"So basically the better your number, the less we pay," News4 asked Thomas. "That is correct," he said.
Thomas is trying to get the word out, hoping home buyers, owners and even insurance companies will turn to the new interactive map because Nashville is growing fast.
"We get phone calls every day from people want to know what is their rating," said Thomas.
And the fire department needs every resource it can get.
"It saves us time and money because our folks, our inspectors are supposed to be out doing fire inspections and so forth," said Thomas.
To check out the map visit https://maps.nashville.gov/FireSearch/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.