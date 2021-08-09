NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department recently purchased a new tool designed to keep people safe. It's called an "ASAP Off Road Specialty Vehicle." It's a miniature emergency response vehicle that can quickly navigate downtown Nashville's swarming streets. The department already has ATV's, but these provide patient privacy as well as heating and air which can be crucial during an emergency.
"Right now, we're in the middle of the Summer and we have a lot of patients who have heat exhaustion. We're able to put them in here in a controlled environment with air conditioning," Brooke Haas, the District Chief for EMS Special Operations said.
They may be small, but go inside and you'll see, "It's stocked pretty well. We have a full size stretcher in here with a medic bag, multiple pieces of equipment in the cabinet up there, and then in the back corner, you'll see that we have a Zoll cardiac monitor. Previously, in the old ATV's we would just carry an AED," Haas said.
The fire department launched them over the weekend during the Grand Prix, and ended up responding to more than 50 calls. "We will see traumatic injuries, respiratory issues, and cardiac issues," Haas said.
Officials said, this is their way of responding to a growing, more congested Nashville. They hope to prevent some of the wear and tear on their normal sized ambulances, but of course the ultimate goal is to get people the help they need as quickly as they can.
"If a medical emergency of any sort comes in, they are immediately in route and on scene within minutes, instead of having a piece of equipment from a fire department respond, and then fight the congestion in the downtown area," Haas said.
The units cost $80,000 a piece and the department plans to get at least two more by the end of the 2021.
