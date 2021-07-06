NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department said they are continuing to review their operations and communications after a person on the roof of the Bridge Building delayed the fireworks show Sunday night.

The fire marshal's office says they checked the building a few times ahead of the “Let Freedom Sing!” fireworks show on Sunday and gave it the all clear around 4 p.m. after fire personnel completed a walkthrough of the building.

At 8 p.m., the fire marshal’s office returned to make sure the building was clear.

But at 8:45 p.m., two people were spotted inside the Bridge Building and fire personnel “notified the command center to delay the show until they could remove those people from the area.”

A security guard let Metro Police officers into the building and SWAT in. SWAT removed four people from the building, Nashville Fire stated.

“At that time the security officer left the building and told our Fire Marshal personnel the building was clear. The security guard then locked the door behind him. It is now apparent the security officer did not make clear that MNPD personnel were still in the building,” Nashville Fire said in a statement on Tuesday.

Once the security guard, the people who were in the Bridge Building and Nashville Fire personnel were out of the zone, the all clear “was given to the Fire Marshal’s point person stationed with the pyrotechnic company to start the fireworks show.”

However, Nashville Fire was not notified that the SWAT team had entered the building.

“The MNPD personnel at the Bridge Building who removed the unauthorized people from the fall out zone also did not notify the NFD that the SWAT team remained inside of the building,” Nashville Fire said.

The fire department said they will continue to review their operations and communications.

“The NFD continuously reviews its operations following special events like the 4th of July to improve operations. Moving forward, before the 4th of July or New Year’s fireworks shows begin a new protocol will require a green light from the Unified Command Post after NFD, EMS and MNPD have made sure their agencies are good to have the show proceed,” Nashville Fire said.