Nashville Fire Department Captain Wilkerson dies

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department announced the passing Wednesday of Fire Department Captain Mike Wilkerson.
Wilkerson was described by the fire department as "an amazing firefighter and HazMat expert." Wilkerson was also hand-on in educating the department and area schools about hazardous materials.
He also dedicated his time to Metro Nashville Public Schools teaching students through hands on activities. Please join us in praying for his family, friends and everyone blessed to know Capt. Wilkerson at this difficult time. #NeverForgotten #NFDStrong #RIP pic.twitter.com/edIOBcEpwH— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 15, 2020
Details surrounding Wilkerson's death and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
(0) comments
