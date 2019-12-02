NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is battling a two-alarm fire in Wedgewood-Houston.
The fire consumed the Woodstock Vintage Lumber building, located near the corner of Chestnut Street and Humphreys Street.
Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said nobody was injured in the fire. They are still working to put out the flames.
News4 has a crew on scene. Stay with us for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.