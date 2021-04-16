NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department added 37 new firefighters to its department after a graduation ceremony today.
Today, the firefighter graduates each received their certificate of completion and official service badge. The graduates of Battalion 83 represent thousands of combined hours spend on curriculum, and hands-on training.
This is the moment our 37 Recruits worked so hard to accomplish. It is just the beginning for them as they join their NFD Personnel Family in the companies on Monday. Congrats to Battalion 83! #NFDProud pic.twitter.com/R0aBouQJwk— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 16, 2021
The Nashville Fire Department said their graduation proves their competency to perform a variety and rescue measures from swift water rescue to high angle rescue techniques.
"Nashville is growing not only up but out. The addition of these 37 new firefighters will help us continue to provide world-class service to the community we love," Director Chief William Swann said. "We saw in 2020 how important it is to have highly trained personnel in our department."
Nashville Mayor John Cooper attended the ceremony and congratulated Nashville's newest public servants on their accomplishment.
It is an honor to officially welcome 37 firefighters and EMTs to @NashvilleFire. Congratulations Battalion 83! I know you will fulfill your duties with honor and distinction. pic.twitter.com/t7HHsC7nRA— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 16, 2021
Notable graduates include: Valedictorian Kasey Manning for her academic performance, Blaise Thomas earning the Fitness Award for his work while in the academy, and Recruit Mario Mendoza earning The Esprit De Corp award for best representing the "heartbeat of the battalion."
NFD said all graduates will join their fellow firefighters and EMS personnel across Metro's fire companies.
