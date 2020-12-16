NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a disaster, your Christmas tree going up in flames just before the big day.
A Christmas tree is a main part of the holiday, but it could also be a main cause of a fire.
The Nashville Fire Department provided a demonstration of what could happen if an 8-foot Christmas tree caught fire.
The tree burned, charred the walls everywhere and the roof collapsed after the fire demonstration.
“What we saw today was natural tree that has been drier than normal. It’s been cut down for a while,” said Commander Scott Lively, Nashville Fire Department Chief Training Officer. “Typically, that’s what people buy on the streets today. We used no accelerants. We just introduced a heat source.”
Within minutes the fire was everywhere, the heat over 1,100 degrees.
To keep you holiday safe, here’s advice if you have a live Christmas tree.
“Keep it hydrated. Please keep it away from a heat source, obviously fireplaces, candles and heaters,” said Lively. “Keep them away from vents because the heat of your unit will heat the tree and dry it out.”
For those who are decorating outdoors.
“Use UL listed lights because there is a shock factor that becomes a heat source,” said Lively. “Don’t be a Griswold and overload circuits. We want everybody to have a safe holiday.”
No matter the time of year, fire officials said you should always have a working smoke detector and an exit plan.
If there is a Christmas tree fire at your home, make an exit plan, leave your house as quickly as possible, and let firefighters put out the fire.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas tree fires were responsible for an average of 160 fires per year since 2014 to 2018.
But it's not just the tree that fire officials want you to maintain to prevent a fire — they say other holiday decorations on or around the tree can spark a fire as well.
Fire officials said more than 22% of Christmas tree fires had some type of heat source, like a candle or an appliance that was too close.
