NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department was on the scene of a train derailment that occurred in the Madison area this morning.
Fire crews told News4 that multiple cars had derailed near the intersection of Freda Villa and Welling Drive near Gallatin Pike at 2:25 am.
It was determined the derailed cars were leaking hazardous material and hazmat teams are working to determine what materials the train cars were carrying.
The surrounding neighborhood is asking residents to shelter in place while crews work and CSX Transportation continues their investigation.
At this time, no fatalities are reported.
