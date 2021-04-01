NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a house fire call this morning in West Nashville.
Officials at the scene tell us they contained a fire that was inside the chimney of the home on Richland Avenue.
Everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate. No injuries have been reported at this time.
