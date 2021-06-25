NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Nashville Fire Chiefs are retiring after more than 40 years of serving the community. Chief Buddy Byers and Chief Terry Secrest are preparing for their final day as Nashville firefighters.
“When you retire or you resign, you are walking away from your family,” said Chief Secrest.
The two men grew up together, and over the years worked side by side fighting fires.
“The worst one was when my son almost died in a fire. He was with Chief Secrest. Chief Secrest brought him out and I watched him do mouth to mouth on the porch,” stated Chief Byers.
But even during tough times, their bravery became an inspiration. Following their lead, their sons also became firefighters.
“It is the most rewarding job going. It's just painful and most people don’t realize it's painful. But the reward is what you get out of helping people and making a difference in their lives,” Chief Secrest said.
Although it will be hard saying goodbye to a career they’ve known for decades, they look forward to continuing their brotherhood and passing their boots to the next generation.
“Enjoy it as much as you can because it goes by quick. 46 years went by really fast,” stated Chief Byers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.