NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is hospitalized after a fire sparked in her home in South Nashville Tuesday morning.
Fire officials tell us they responded to the house on Gaywood Drive around 7:30 a.m. They found the woman sitting on her front porch unable to walk, so the fire chief had to pick her up and bring her to the street.
That woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is being treated for smoke inhalation and burns. There is no word yet on her current condition.
Officials say the woman's dog died in the fire. No one else lived in the home.
The cause of the fire was determined to be several multi-strips connected to extension cords that caught on fire. Fire officials also say the woman was reportedly smoking while using her oxygen tank, which also contributed to the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.