NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Friday afternoon a call for help was put out for a water rescue on Percy Priest Lake, near the area of Smith Springs Road, and another call a short time later at the Elm Hill Marina off Bell road.
Nashville Fire reports that one involves a child we transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The other, at Elm Hill Marina, was reported that someone jumped off the cliff and has not resurfaced.
Please practice safety around water. Within the last two hours we have responded to two possible drownings. One involves a child we transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The other is at Elm Hill Marina were someone jumped off the cliff and has not resurfaced.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 21, 2019
The status of both subjects are unknown at this time.
