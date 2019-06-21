NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- An 8-year-old girl drowned at Percy Priest Lake at the Smith Springs recreational area Friday afternoon.
According to police, the victim Einass Azrag was with her mother and 11-year-old sister when the girls went swimming. Einass was about 50 yards offshore when she could not reach a float she had been using and went under water at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Two other swimmers pulled Einass from the water after looking for her for several minutes. She was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Einass's drowning appears to have been accidental.
Another water rescue call was put out a short time later at the Elm Hill Marina off Bell road.
Nashville Fire reported that someone jumped off the cliff at the marina and has not resurfaced.
After three hours of searching Nashville Fire recovered the body of the adult male who jumped. He has not yet been identified, pending notification of next-of-kin.
