NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is battling a large fire at a salvage yard near Trinity Lane.
Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Trinity Lane at an auto salvage lot. There is a large fire with multiple vehicles involved. Crews are actively working this fire. There are no injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/fxRzqonjMj— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 15, 2021
Crews have a portion of Trinity Lane closed as they fight the fire. A large plume of black smoke could be seen from all around the Metro area Monday afternoon. No injures have been reported.
A portion of Trinity Lane is blocked off and will not be accessible. Please choose an alternative route to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/EDWYwf1XYM— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 15, 2021
