NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire and Police spent Monday in a little friendly competition to get as many donations as they could for the Battle of the Badges blood drive.
The Sheriff’s Office got out to an early lead squaring off against the fire department. But despite the competition, the drive was more about the cause and helping the Nashville community.
“This was one of those years we wondered if the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive would even get off the ground,” said Heath Kane of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. “But we just said like the men and women of public service, we can’t stop doing what we do.”
The Sheriff’s Office won the blood drive competition and posted to social media that their combined donations could save 2400 lives.
