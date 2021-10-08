NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to repair a natural gas leak in the 4000 block of the Gallatin Pike on Friday morning.
As Piedmont crews work to shut down the leak, people are being advised to avoid the area. There are reports of a "heavy smell of natural gas," but law enforcement reported no injuries.
A Nashville Fire spokesman said a caller stated the leak was caused by construction.
News 4 will have updates on-air and online.
