NASVHILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews rushed four people to the hospital after a Friday night crash at Jefferson Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
A fire spokesperson said two people were involved in a crash around 9:45 p.m.
All four people were rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a fire spokesperson said. Their conditions were unknown at this time.
The cause is under investigation.
News 4 is at the scene and will have updates on-air and online.
